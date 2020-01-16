By Juliet Nalwooga

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) has given the management of Makerere University one week to account for a botched gown deal for the ongoing graduation.

The university recently failed to deliver all the gowns they had procured in China for graduands leaving students stranded at the last minute.

Addressing journalists at Uganda Media Center, Uthman Segawa the authority’s Legal and Investigations Officer, said according to the local content guidelines to government entities, any uniform or clothing contract below 1 billion shillings should be awarded to local service providers.

Segawa faults the university management for flouting this particular provision that is in line with the 2017 government policy of Buy Uganda, Build Uganda.

The graduation gowns from China where reportedly procured in the 2016-2017 financial year.

Each student is required to pay Shs.208,000 graduation fee which also caters for the gown.

Makerere University 70th graduation that has been running since Tuesday will be wrapped up tomorrow Friday, with students from the School of Law, Humanities and Social Sciences as well as that of Engineering, Design, Art & Technology.