The renown pastor of Revival Church Kawaala, pastor Augustine Yiga commonly known as Abizaayo has been arraigned before court and charged with one count of doing an act likely to spread infection of a disease which is contrary to sec( 171 PCA).

Pastor Yiga has denied the charge before Mwanga 11 grade one magistrate Timothy Lumunye.

Prosecution states that Pastor Yiga on March 27th/2020 while at his church Revival Church in Kawaala and before reporters of several Television stations; uttered words to mean that there is no Corona virus in Uganda and Africa at large well knowing that such words are likely to spread the infection of Corona virus which is dangerous to life.

He is currently applying for bail.