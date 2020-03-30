The Revival Church born again pastor, Augustine Yiga Abizaayo has been charged with committing an act likely to spread infection of a disease which is contrary to sec( 171 PCA) and sent on remand at Kitalya government prison until Monday next week April 6th 2020.

This was after the grade one magistrate at Mwanga 11 court Timothy Lumunye realised that his followers had not observed guidelines of social distancing as one of the measures to stop the spread of Corona virus.

His-worship Lumunye said he will rule on his bail application on Monday when his followers learn to practice social -distancing.

Prosecution states that Pastor Yiga on March 27th/2020 while at his church Revival Church in Kawaala and before reporters of several Television stations; uttered words to mean that there is no Corona virus in Uganda and Africa at large well knowing that such words are likely to spread the infection of Corona virus which is dangerous to life.