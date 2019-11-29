President Museveni arrives in Addis Ababa for IGAD Summit

By Ritah kemigisa

President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in the Ethiopian Capital Addis Ababa where he joins other heads of State and government for the 13th Ordinary Summit of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The summit is being held at the request and invitation of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and current IGAD Chairman Dr. Ahmed Ali Abey.

The countries attending include Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda and Kenya and Eritrea.

The summit, which was preceded by the 47th Ordinary session of the council of Ministers, is expected to focus on the transfer of IGAD Chairmanship currently held by Ethiopia, official handover of the role of the Executive Secretary and the adoption of the new IGAD structure among other things.