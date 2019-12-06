President Museveni issues directives to various ministries

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has issued a number of directives to various ministries to enhance disaster response across the country.

This comes at a time when several parts of the country, especially in Eastern Uganda continue suffering from landslides and floods due to heavy rains which have left 8 confirmed deaths and hundreds displaced.

Addressing the media, state minister for relief Disaster preparedness and refugees, Musa Ecweru, said the president has directed ministry of health to be part of the lifesaving interventions by immediately distributing water guard tablets to the affected communities and also ensure distribution of treated mosquito nets across the entire country.

Meanwhile, the ministry of works and Transport has been directed to ensure that all major highways remain open and also immediately procure inflatable boats and OPM to continue supplying food and non-food items among others.