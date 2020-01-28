President Museveni has called upon judges to align their constitutional mandate together with the historical mandate of the country for purposes of social and economic transformation.

Museveni has made the call today at the official launch of the 22nd Annual judges’ conference in Kampala.

The president has further advised that for purposes of increasing productivity and shaping the future; judges should prioritize murder and commercial cases over divorce cases.

Museveni has also promised to further enhance judicial officers ‘ salaries up to the scale of an International level, pay full retirement benefits to retirees so that they are not demeaned to go hanging around lawyers’ chambers for handouts.