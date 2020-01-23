President Yoweri Museveni has returned home after concluding a 6-day trip to Togo and the UK.

The President was in Lome, the capital of Togo from 17th to 19th January 2020, where he joined other Heads of State and Government for the France-Africa Summit to deliberate on issues pertaining to Drug Trafficking and Counterfeit Medicines on the African continent.

During the 2-day Summit in Lome, President Museveni described the continued trafficking of counterfeit, sub-standard and falsified medicine and health products on the African continent as a “crime against humanity” and a huge risk for countries all over the world.

While in London for the inaugural UK-Africa Summit, the president reechoed the government’s commitment to fighting corruption as he wooed investors at the UK-Uganda Business Forum.

Museveni also received the African Leadership Peace Award in recognition of his efforts in stabilizing and transforming Uganda