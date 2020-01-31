State House and the Office of the President are set to benefit from the additional budget resources for 2021.

According to the report on the budget framework paper adopted by Parliament yesterday, the Office of the President will be given additional Shs3.5b for RDCs “to do their work.”

State House, on the other hand, has been recommended for an additional 7.3 billion shillings to implement village model Poverty alleviation activities across the country and another 18.5 billion for mobilizing of masses towards poverty reduction.

The office of the President, under the directorate of Ethics and Integrity, will get additional resource support of 1.85 billion shillings to fight pornography.

In a related development, the Ministry of Defence needs additional requirement for external Intelligence under ESO to a tune of shs11.89b.