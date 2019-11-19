Priests ordered to apologise for disturbing spirit of the dead

By Santo Ojok.

Two Anglican clerics have been ordered to apologize to a family in Apac District for allegedly disturbing the spirit of their dead daughter.

The family of late Elizabeth Akena accuses Rev Felix Opio of Alaro Archdeaconry and Rev Charles Olwa Ocom of Akokoro Parish of dishonoring their daughter’s Will.

The family claims that the servants of God ordered that their daughter’s remains be buried in the compound of her late husband yet in her will, the deceased had indicated that she should be buried at her daughter’s home.

However, Rev Opio said the church is independent and that he will not apologise to anybody since they were doing God’s work and God cannot apologise to man.