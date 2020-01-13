Police in Sironko District is investigating a case in which a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men.

The primary six pupil of Busiita Primary School and resident of Buwoliwa Village, Bugibugi Parish in Busiita Sub County, Sironko District, whose names cannot be disclosed because she is a minor, was reportedly gang-raped by five men on Saturday night, according to police.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr. Robert Tukei said detectives are following up on the case to apprehend the suspects.

“The victim was attacked by a group of five youths at around 10 pm on her way home from a night party in the neighboring Bumasifwa Sub County and gang-raped. She was in the company of her sister, who was also assaulted but not raped. The suspects took off after the incident,” MrTukei said.

He said the victim was examined and issued with Police Form 3 (PF3).

The Police Form 3 is a document that is given to a victim of physical or sexual assault after examination by a police officer to show that there is a reasonable basis to believe that an offense has been committed against the victim.

“She was immediately put on post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to mitigate her exposure to HIV infection,” he said.

PEP is HIV medicines taken very soon after a possible exposure to HIV to prevent the virus from taking hold in your body. You must start it within 72 hours after you were exposed to HIV, fail to do so within the timeframe, it cannot work.

According to MrTukei, a team of detectives from Sironko Central Police Station visited the scene to gather more evidence to help the investigation.

He said suspects who are currently on run are known by the victim by face.

Police said the victim reported the matter at Busulani Police station under CRB 02/2020.

According to Police, the victim said they dragged her to the nearby bush where they raped her in turns.

The victim claims the gang threatened to kill her if she tried to make noise.

The victim is currently nursing injuries at Mbale regional referral hospital.

A detective at Sironko Central Police Station, who preferred anonymity because it is not authorized to speak to journalists, said the girl was limping and seemingly in pain due to injuries she sustained from the attack.