The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has confirmed.
Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said. The spokesperson adds that its hard to trace where the prince caught the virus.
“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.
The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus, according to BBC.