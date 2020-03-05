The Uganda Prison Services has heightened coronavirus preventive measures across all its facilities as the outbreak continues to pose a global threat.

The Assistant Commissioner, Prisons Health Services Dr. James Kisambu tells KFM that they have put up an isolation centre as guided by the ministry of health.

He says they have also embarked on effective sensitization among inmates and staff and strategically set up sanitization points in all prisons.

The move follows the temporary release of 1000s of prisoners in Iran, amid fears of contracting coronavirus.