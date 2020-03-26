On day one of its implementation, a section of the members of the public is asking President Museveni to revise his directive on suspension of public transport.

In his fifth national address on Covid-19 last evening, Museveni said it was one of the measures to curb further spread of Corona virus which has so far affected 14 people in the country.

We have spoken to some of them who were this morning trekking along roads in Kampala’s industrial area to their respective works stations who ask the president to rather limit the number of passengers to be carried in each commuter taxi, bus or train rather total suspension.

This, they say has affected them negatively.

Meanwhile, in some areas like Salama road, commuter taxis and boda bodas are seen ferrying passengers to the city center.

According to NTV’s Andrew Kyamagero, the situation is not different in areas of Nakulabye and Kasubi where police officers have been arresting some defiant boda boda riders.

Many shops and businesses remain closed.