By Shamim Nateebwa

Buganda’s prime minister Charles Peter Mayiga has asked the public to continue looking after their relatives.

According to Mayiga, since public has been advised not to travel if it is not absolutely necessary, they should not use this excuse to neglect their parents and families far from them however should send them money to buy basic needs.

It has been noted that public transport is not good now since many people are seated next to each other.

Also in the president’s speech on Wednesday this week, he mentioned that in case an outbreak of coronavirus is established in a particular area, public transport in that area will be banned.

No coronavirus case has been reported in Uganda so far.

However, public is advised to frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand run or soap and water, When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue. Throw the tissue away immediately and wash hands among others.