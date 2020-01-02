Uganda’s public debt has risen to Shs46 trillion shillings as of June 2019 up from Shs41 trillion the previous year.

The rise in debt is reflected in the Budget Framework Paper for the year 2020/21 with Shs30 trillion being external debt while about Shs15.5 trillion is domestic debt.

It comes at a time when the auditor General John Muwanga has raised concern over the growing public debt in the country.

The minister of Finance Matia Kasaija says government is considering to undertake soft debt approaches such as prioritizing concessional debt to minimize debt service costs.