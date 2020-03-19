By Benjamin Jumbe

A number of people quarantined at Central Inn in Entebbe have expressed frustration and disappointment with the Ugandan government.

The group of about 100 people says the government has not supported them but rather exposed them to the disease since they are all packed in one small place without being tested.

Speaking to Kfm, two of the Ugandans in the group who preferred anonymity said that beyond the 60 dollars they are being charged without food, the hotel does not have water and other health facilities required for their own protection.

They are now calling on the government to intervene and also ensure they are tested and those found with symptoms separated because the current situation only exposes them to coronavirus.