Rakai head teacher arrested for sexually assaulting pupils

By Malik Fahad

Police in Rakai are holding a headteacher for reportedly sexually assaulting 4 pupils.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the suspect sexually assaulted four pupils of Primary five and six at his school.

The suspect is said to have impregnated the minors he sexually assaulted.

Police saved the suspect from angry parents that wanted to lynch him accusing him of defiling their children.

Rakai district police commander has condemned the incident saying that the suspect is likely to face charges of defilement when police investigations into the matter are completed.