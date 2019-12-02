Rakai woman kills husband over Shs16,000

By Malik Fahad

Police in Rakai is investigating circumstances under which a 38-year-old woman killed her husband.

Madrine Nasaka has been arrested for allegedly killing 46-year old Innocent Ssenyonga, accusing him of stealing her Shs16,000.

The shocking incident occurred at Kawunguli village in Byakabanda sub-county in Rakai district.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the couple sold Irish potatoes worth Shs.16,000 which Ssenyonga reportedly used for his personal benefit.

This angered Nasaka who ended up hitting Ssenyonga with a hand hoe killing him instantly.

Gerald Kalema, the area district councilor has condemned the incident saying domestic violence in the area is on the rise, a trend he attributes it to high levels of poverty in Rakai district.

Meanwhile Alex Kimayite, Rakai district Criminal Investigations Officer says police has taken Ssenyonjo’s body to Rakai hospital for postmortem as investigations into the matter continue.