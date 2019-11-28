RDC’s threatening to close upcountry media houses

BY Tom Brian Angurini

Resident district commissioners are threatening upcountry media stations with closure if they host opposition politicians in a talk show as the 2021 election year approaches.

This information was revealed by Mr. Kin Kariisa, chairman of national association of broadcasters Uganda during their annual general meeting.

He says they got this threat information from their upcountry media members who complained about how RDC’s threaten them of closure after hosting an opposition politician yet the constitution says that there is media freedom.

Mr. Kariisa noted that they had to take the issue with ministry of ICT who said RDC’s do not have a right to close any media house but take their complains to Uganda communications commission.