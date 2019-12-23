Red cross launches Shs5bn appeal

By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Red Cross Society requires 5bn shillings to respond to emergencies across the country.

This has been revealed by the organisation’s secretary general Robert Kwesiga at the launch of the organisation’s emergency response plan of 2020.

The organisation in September launched an appeal of 1.5bn shillings targeting to support only 5 districts affected then.

He said the recent disasters that hit various parts of the country severely affected 20 districts leading to loss of lives in Bududa, and Bundibugyo and displacement of thousands.

He appeals to members of the public to come through and contribute towards the emergency response to support those affected.

Earlier today, local authorities in Sironko district decried the poor state of roads that has hampered delivery of relief items to landslide and flood survivors in the Sub-counties of Zesui and Masaba.