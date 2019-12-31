Uganda Red-cross Society has distributed 546 non-food items to the people of Tindi Parish, Himitu sub-county in Butaleja district.

This follows disasters that affected this community mid this month.

The distribution took place at Namulo Primary school.

Meanwhile, 460 menstrual kits were distributed to women in Butaleja and contained sanitary pads, bucket, towel, wrappers(lesu), Pegs, bathing and washing soap.

The Butaleja Red-cross branch manager Frances Amulen says Women of the district expressed urgent need for these materials during the recent assessment when markets were cut off by disasters and women feared to go through the menstrual cycle without access to pads.