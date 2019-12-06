Refurbishment of Tororo-Gulu Railway to kick off in march-Gov’t

By Damali Mukhaye

The government has earmarked the necessary funds from the European Union to kick-start refurbishment of the old meter Gauge Railway.

The Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Works, Waiswa Bageya says they will start with refurbishment of the Tororo-Gulu line and later handle the Pakwach line.

Bageya who declined to reveal the amount of money they have received from the European Union, says refurbishment of the lines start next year in March 2020.

Completion of the repairs is expected to boost business between Mombasa, Malaba, Tororo, Mbale, Kumi, Soroti, Lira, Gulu and Pakwach respectively.

He also says that the government, with funding from the Spanish government under “capacity building” will be able to purchase new trains to transport Ugandans on the slated lines.