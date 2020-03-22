The senior pastor of Miracle Center Cathedral,has advised government to come up with an immediate tax policy in response to covid-19.

He made the remarks at the national prayers asking for God’s intervention against the deadly corona virus

Kayanja said this will help the business community not to make severe losses throughout this period when countries are battling with covid-19.

He has meanwhile asked government to reduce some taxes on over time workers especially medical workers throughout this critical moment.

According to the health minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, a total of 1,827 travelers including Ugandans and others travelling back home have been identified as coming from high risk countries for purposes of follow up.

About 827 are completing self-quarantine while about 1000 are under are under quarantine.