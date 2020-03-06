Moses Bwayo, the journalist who was detained days after filming the opposition politician and musician Bobi Wine returns to court today.

A videographer attached to a UK based film Production Company; Southern films, Bwayo was arrested last week and charged with unlawful assembly.

Whilst awaiting trial he was sent to Luzira prison, even though the alleged offense is normally bailable.

Prosecution states that Bwayo and his co-accused including 6 women were allegedly singing songs that were interpreted to be promoting subversion of the government of Uganda.

They return to Makindye Magistrate’s court for both bail application hearing and trial.