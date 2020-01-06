The remanded Bufumbira County South MP Sam Bitangaro is expected to re-appear in court today for hearing of his bail application and plea taking over fraud related offenses.

On Thursday January 2nd 2020 Bitangaro and three others were arraigned before Makindye court grade two magistrate, John Robert Okipi who remanded them to Luzira Prison over fraud in connection with sale of non-existent land in Kassanda and Gomba districts.

The four did not take plea because a grade two magistrate has no powers to try them.

He is jointly charged jointly with a city lawyer, John Francis Onyango Owor, William Tumwine, an officer in charge of Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme at the Gender Ministry, and his wife Stella Kakuba.

They face charges of obtaining money by false pretenses, fraudulent procurement of title, fraud on sale or mortgage of property, and conspiracy to defraud in regard to sale and acquisition of land, which was meant to resettle 2,579 people, who were evicted from Luwunga Central Forest Reserve in Kiboga District.

Prosecution alleges that on May 21st 2014 at M/s Onyango and Company Advocates’ Bitangaro obtained Shs1.32b from Kiboga Twegatte Cooperative Society Ltd by falsely pretending that he had good and marketable title to land measuring 492 hectares at Bukompe, Nalutuntu Sub-county in Kassanda District.

The state further alleges that on November 5th 2014 at Mityana District, they fraudulently procured a land title to Singo Block 308 plot 146, which he fraudulently acquired by causing an irregular sub-division of plot 122 that he had already sold to Kiboga Twegatte Cooperative Society Ltd.

Its further alleges that on May 29th 2014, Kakuba and Tumwine obtained Shs1.67b from Kiboga Twegatte Cooperative Society by falsely pretending that they had good property at Degeya, Kasambya in Gomba whereas not.