Residents cry foul as Busoga kingdom evicts police station from land

By Abubaker Kirunda

Bugembe Town Council residents in Jinja are crying foul over a decision by Busoga kingdom to evict a police barracks from its land.

The land in question is located on Katende road in Bugembe Town Council.

The Busoga kingdom Premier Joseph Muvawala ordered for the eviction of the police barracks from this land in a move to reorganize and repossess kingdom property that the government had taken.

However residents led by the Katende village Vice chairperson, Cissy Kambuzi, shed tears as police officers property was thrown out of the temporary houses.

The residents say the existence of this barracks in the area had reduced on the crimes in Bugembe town.