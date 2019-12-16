Residents urged to remain Ebola alert during the festive season

By Joel Kaguta

The Kasese District Ebola Surveillance team has urged residents to remain vigilant and conscious of the Ebola epidemic during the festive season.

The team has discovered that the general public has relaxed about the measures of preventing further spread of the virus from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo where it has claimed the lives of over 2000 people since August 2018.

Agnes Mbambu, the Kasese District Health Educator says many people to have forgotten about the existence of the disease and have abandoned practices like washing their hands, and avoiding shaking of hands.

In June, the World Health Organization and the Ugandan Ministry of Health confirmed that two people who had initial contact with an Ebola victim in the DRC crossed to the Ugandan side and subsequently tested positive for the deadly virus in Kasese District putting the country on high alert.

However, Mbambu says it is now shocking that the hand washing materials that were supplied have been abandoned, and some of the Ebola screening centers that were established along the porous border points have since been closed due to lack of funds.