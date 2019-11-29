Rights body challenges governments to ensure safety of women human rights defenders

By Ritah Kemigisa

Amnesty International has faulted governments for failing to protect women human rights defenders who routinely face a wide range of gender specific attacks, including rape, because of their work promoting rights relating to women, gender equality and sexuality.

This is contained in its new report titled “Challenging power, fighting discrimination: A call to action to recognize and protect women human rights defenders”released on International Women Human Rights Defenders Day.

Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty International’s Secretary General says in a statement that women human rights defenders are attacked because of who they are and what they do.

The reportreveals that these activists continue to be assaulted, threatened, intimidated, criminalized and even killed for their campaigning.

This, Naidoo says is despite repeated commitments, including the passing of a UN resolution six years ago, to enhance their protection.

She asks governments must live up to their commitment to ensure these activists can operate freely and safely.