Rwanda Air has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Guangzhou, Hong Kong hours after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak an international health emergency.

In a statement, Rwanda Air says this is effective 31st January 2020.

Affected passengers will be re-routed, refunded and allowed to change their tickets to a later date.

However, flights between Kigali and Mumbai remain operational.

At least 213 people in China have died from the virus, mostly in Hubei, with almost 10,000 cases nationally.