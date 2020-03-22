The Rwandan government has announced a two week total lock down except for essential services such as health care, food shopping, banking and for personnel performing such services.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente, the lockdown and new measures come into effect today.

Among other measures announced include; closure of the border expect for goods and cargo as well as returning Rwandan citizens and legal residents who will be subject to a mandatory 14 day quarantine at designated locations.

All workers have also been asked to work from home expect those providing essential services.

Shops, Markets, and public transport system have all been closed and the latter can only deliver services or if they carry passengers must maintain at least one meter distance amongst them.

Restaurants and Cafes have been allowed to only provide take away services.