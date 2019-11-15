Rwanda calls off second meeting with Uganda

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Second Uganda-Rwanda talks that were scheduled for 18th November 2019 in Kampala have been called off.

The second meeting of the Ad Hoc Commission was supposed to discuss the common border issues between the two countries.

According to the government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo, the meeting has been called off at the request of Rwanda adding that a new date shall be communicated.

The talks follow a pact signed by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame of Rwanda in August in Luanda, Angola, to ease the tensions between the two countries.

The first meeting was held in Kigali on September 16th and a number of resolutions were made to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, refrain from any acts of destabilization against each other among others.

Since February this year, Rwanda and Uganda have had trade tensions, which culminated in Rwanda closing its border point at Gatuna.

A few days ago Rwandan security personnel shot dead two Ugandans for allegedly smuggling Tobacco into Rwanda.