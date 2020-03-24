Rwanda has confirmed 17 new additional people who have tested positive for COVIDー19, bringing the total of confirmed people to 36.

Among them are 9 travelers from Dubai, UAE, 3 from Kenya, 2 travelers from the USA while others from different parts of the world.

On Sunday Rwanda announced a flat ban on all forms of immigration apart from locals returning home.

The country continues to call on cooperation from her citizens to observe international measures against Covid-19.

The global pandemic continues to strike, with over 150,000 deaths recorded.