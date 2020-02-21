By Benjamin Jumbe

The government of Uganda has been given one month to verify allegations of the Republic of Rwanda about action from its territory by forces hostile to the latter.

The recommendation was reached in the 4th quadripartite summit convened by Angola’s president Joao Manuel Lorenco that took place at Gatuna /Katuna border today attended by President Museveni, his Rwanda Counterpart Paul Kagame, and DR Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi.

In a communique issued this evening, the summit also recommended that if these allegations are proved, the Ugandan government will take all measures to stop it and prevent it from happening again which action should be verified and confirmed by the Adhoc ministerial commission for the implementation of the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding.

Upon fulfillment of this recommendation and reporting to the heads of state, the facilitators will then convene another summit at the border within 15 days for the solemn reopening of borders and subsequent normalization of relations.

Meanwhile, the heads of state of Angola Joao Manuel Lourenco and DR Congo Felix Tshisekedi welcomed the signing of the extradition treaty that constitutes the framework to handle cases of justice including those related to alleged subversive activities practiced by their nationals in the territory of the other party.