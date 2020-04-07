Rwandans are today marking the 26th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and are beginning a weeklong commemoration activities, they call Kwibuka.

Kwibuka means ‘to remember’.

This year’s commemoration is focusing on the impact of digitizing historical records of genocide, and the role of youth in fighting against genocide denial and ideology.

More than a million people died in the carefully planned massacre that lasted 100 days from April to July 1994.

The people of Rwanda have since been advocating for the international justice community to bring to book all those who committed the Genocide against the Tutsi, most of whom are still roaming freely in different countries.

The memorial is expected to start by President Paul Kagame lighting a flame of remembrance at the Kigali genocide Memorial center, Gisozi which will burn for the next 100 days.