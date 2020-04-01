Rwanda has registered more 5 new cases of Corona virus in the country pushing the number to 75.

According to the press statement from their ministry of health, 4 patients out of the 5 new cases are travelers who arrived from Dubai and have since been isolated while the 5th case is a contact of a previously confirmed positive case.

The statement notes that all patients are under treatment in an isolation health facility.

Burundi has also confirmed two cases, both male aged 46 and 52.

This leaves only South Sudan without any confirmed case in East African region.