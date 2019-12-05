S.2 student drags Kibuli SS to court for dismissal over sugar theft

By Ruth Anderah

Kibuli senior secondary school board of governors has been dragged to High Court in Kampala by a former senior two student for dismissing her on allegations of theft of sugar.

Latifah Nakisita through her mother Babra Nakku Lubwama is seeking a declaration that her dismissal by school was illegal, irregular and therefore violation of the principles of natural justice.

She claims that her daughter was recently suspended indefinitely from Kibuli Secondary School with effect from 23rd September 2019 on allegations of stealing sugar.

The student says that at the end of second term, her parents were handed a second term circular and bank slip for paying third term school fees with her property, with no mention of any disciplinary case against her.

She adds that on September 14th 2019, she paid Shs823,000 as part of her school fees for third term and on September 15th reported back to school.

The mother contends that her daughter was never given an opportunity to be heard which violates for right to hearing.

She wants court to quash the decision of the school and compel it to readmit her daughter. The school has not yet filed its defence to the matter.