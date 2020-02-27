The Education and sports ministry is today expected to release to the public results from the 2019 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education Examination.

This will be the last batch of national examination results to be released after the Primary leaving Examination and Uganda Certificate of Education results.

Education ministry spokesperson Patrick Muinda says the results will be released at 11 at the Office of the President in Kampala, and the public will be able to access the results of their children in the afternoon.

Over 104,000 students were registered to sit for the 2019 UACE exams from 1,900 centers.