Secondary Schools across the country have relaxed their cut off points for the senior five entrants who sat the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education Examinations, contrary to what had earlier been expected.

Some schools like Nabisunsa Girls SS have taken students up to 18 aggregates as opposed to the last year’s 17.

Ndejje SS has taken on students with up to 17 aggregates as opposed to 16 aggregates for last year, while Makerere College has 17 for boys and 19 for girls, as opposed to 16 and 18 respectively for last year.

Other schools include St. Peter’s college Nsambya with 25, Iganga SS at 23 while Jinja SS at 26 respectively.

Hellen Babikwa, the deputy headteacher of Makerere College School says that they relaxed the cut off points because student performance was not as good as that of 2018.

She says the move is meant to give chance to more students to join the Advanced Level of education.