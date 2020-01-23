The Uganda National Examinations Board has asked school heads and parents to beware of fraudsters who have started asking for money to reportedly release withheld results.

UNEB withheld results of 15,000 pupils who sat for the 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations over suspected mal-practice pending investigations.

According to a press statement issued by the board’s Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo, they have learnt that some unscrupulous people have started asking for huge sums of money to have the withheld results released.

He, however, says that they are going to invite all the affected pupils for a hearing and those who will be innocent will have their results released, asking schools not to fall prey to such thieves.