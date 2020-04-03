A group of scientists, physicians, funders, and policy makers from over 70 institutions, 30 countries have launched an international coalition to respond to COVID-19 in low and middle income countries.

The coalition that has been dubbed the “Covid -19 clinical researcher” aims to accelerate the desperately needed COVID-19 research in those areas where the virus could wreak havoc on already-fragile health systems and cause the greatest health impact on vulnerable populations.

In a press statement from Lancet laboratories, the members of the coalition stresses that international research collaboration and coordination is needed urgently to support African, Latin American, Eastern European, and certain Asian countries to respond effectively to the worsening pandemic and speed up research adapted to resource-limited settings.

The statement also notes that the scale of the challenge is clearly beyond the scope of any single organization hence the coalition will facilitate a coordinated approach, so that all data from all regions can be collected in a similar fashion, pooled and shared in real-time.