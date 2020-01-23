The Seventh Day Adventists church has asked the governments of Uganda and Rwanda to quickly resolve their standoff and ensure smooth movement of persons and flow of business at the border points.

The Archbishop of the Adventists’ Church Dr.Daniel Matte, says the disagreements between the two countries have not only affected business but also led to the loss of lives, which must be stopped.

He says the church is set to hold its annual Mission Extravaganza Festival on January 29th but some of their followers from Rwanda will not be able to attend because they are barred from traveling to Uganda.

The Rwandan Ambassador to Uganda, Maj Gen Frank Mugambagye has however often insisted that the situation at the border points is normal, maintaining that the two countries continue to enjoy cordial relations.