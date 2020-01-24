The ministry of education has increased the capitation grant for the secondary school students under the Universal Secondary Education program.

The State Minister of Primary Education Rosemary Sseninde says starting with the forthcoming academic year 2020/2021, each student under USE will receive 55,000 up from 45,000 shillings.

She adds that the government does not only send this money but also pays the salaries of teachers in the government schools as well as buying the textbooks and laboratory equipment.