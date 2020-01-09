The electoral commission headquarters have been cordoned off and Security beefed up this morning.

This comes ahead of a meeting expected between the commission officials and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine and others.

The commission on Tuesday summoned the Kyadondo East legislator for a meeting over his planned consultative meetings after police blocked his scheduled gatherings over alleged failure to meet the set conditions.

According to the electoral commission spokesperson Jotham Taremwa, the meeting is meant for all aspiring presidential candidates with whom they are to discuss the matter of consultations as he explains.

“The purpose of the meeting is that we are going to focus on consultations and campaigns. The deployment is normal. There is nothing unusual,” he said.

Kyagulanyi was yesterday forced out of Lira district where he was set to have a consultative meeting. This was the third blocked meeting.