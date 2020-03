Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde’s offices located near multi choice offices in Kololo have been raided by security operatives.

According to sources, three police vans sealed off the area and blocked all the roads before raiding the place.

It is not yet clear as to the reasons why his offices have been raided.

The raid comes days after Gen Tumukunde revealed his plans to stand for president in 2021.

More details to follow.