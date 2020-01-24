Security in Ibanda district where NRM 34th Liberation celebrations will take place on Sunday has been beefed up to ensure the safety of all Ugandans who will take part.

Speaking at the security meeting on Friday chaired by the Ibanda district resident commission Eliasto Akatuheebwa, Rwizi region Police commander Richard Ecega said Police has deployed 500 people to handle the security matters during and after the celebrations.

‘’As much as there are some few cases of criminality, but the region is the peaceful region in the country. We want to assure Ugandans that the function is going to be successful. As far as manpower is concerned, we are going to deploy 500 police officers. We have got some from Bushenyi region, and the Kigezi region to come with patrol cars,’’ Mr. Ecega said.

Mr. Ecega said police have planned to divert some roads to ensure that people attending the function are not affected by the traffic in town.

‘’We have a security plan as far as traffic is concerned, we have points where we have deployed, but we are starting from Mbarara. As we are planning here most of the guests are going to sleep in Mbarara that is why we are starting deployment from Mbarara, then Kazo up to Ibanda and Kamwenge’’ Mr. Ecega said

According to Mr. Ecega, people who will be coming from Kitagwenda, traffic will be diverted from Nyakatokye then connect to Ibanda road to town and those from Ibanda town to Kitagwenda will use the same road.

This year’s NRM/NRA Liberations day celebrations will be held today (Sunday) at Ibanda St. George’s core PTC grounds in Ibanda Municipality under the theme; Celebrating NRM/NRA patriotic struggle that ushered national Unity and Social Economic transformation.