Seeds of Gold Farm clinic heads to the mountains of Bulambuli

By Ritah Kemigisa

The nation Media Group-Uganda Managing Director Tony Glencross has revealed plans of extending the seeds of Gold Farm Clinic to the West Nile sub region and other parts of the country.

Glencross was speaking ahead of the 18th seeds of Gold farm clinic due to be held at the Bunginyanya Zonal Agricultural Research and Development institute (Zardi) in Bulengeni in Bulambuli district.

He says the motivation to reach out to all farmers in the country is grounded on the fact that Agriculture is the backbone of the economy and adding value to the society.

The bank of Uganda head of disbursement and recovery at the Agricultural Credit Facility Winnie Mulisa has hailed Nation Media Group for the partnership adding that the seeds of Gold series have improved the performance of the scheme which has been in existence for 10 years.

The director of the Buginyanya, Zardi Lawrence Owere has also hailed Nation Media group for disseminating their research work to the masses.

The farm clinic will be held under theme “Climate Smart Farming” and will cover crops such as Wheat, coffee, dairy farming and fisheries among others.