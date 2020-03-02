In a move meant to fight the rampant cases of sexual harassment against women at their workplaces, Platform for Labor Action has launched a policy dubbed ‘self-help sexual harassment evidence collection tool’’ where women will post videos, audios and other forms of evidence that will be used against men in courts of law.

According to the organization’s programs coordinator, Betty Lyamuremye, women have been suffering to prove cases of sexual harassment experienced at work by their managers but the new policy will help produce necessary evidence against the perpetrators.

According to the current report from Uganda Human Rights Defenders Association, 90% of women experience sexual harassment and abuse at work.