By Esther Oluka

Peter Sematimba, the Busiro South Member of Parliament (MP) has been a huge subject of interest to many Ugandans since the recent release of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examination (UACE) on February 27.

The interest in him stems from the fact that he is among last year’s senior six candidates who received their respective results upon the issued date.

The businessman and legislator sat for his final examinations at Kakoola High School, in Luweero District. Asked why he chose this particular school, Sematimba says it met his need for privacy while he studied. But Sematimba did not go to class every day like most students do when preparing for UACE. In fact, this period of study was a grueling time for him.

Preparing for the final UACE examinations often takes two years. But Sematimba says he did not have time to prepare for this long. Instead, he studied for 10 months, from January 2019 until the time he sat for his final papers in November, the same year.

His class arrangement was totally different from that of other students. And it came at a cost.