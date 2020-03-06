Police in Sembabule is holding a man for reportedly killing his biological mother.

Hussein Kiggundu has been arrested by police at Matete in Sembabule district for killing his mother identified as Aisha Namaganda over unknown reasons.

The shocking incident occurred at Katimba village in Matete sub-county in Sembabule district when Kiggundu armed with a club attacked his mother Namaganda and beat him to death.

Joseph Damulira the village chairperson says that they were attracted by alarms made by the deceased’s husband Kaliddi Junzu after seeing Kiggundu beating his mother with a big stick.

He says that Kiggundu also injured another person only identified as Talemwa who tried to stop him from beating up his mother.

Matete sub-county chairperson, Hajji Babu Mpaaka says by that time, Kiggundu was acting under the influence of drugs he has been abusing.

He says that locals managed to arrest and hand him to police where he is held as investigations into the matter go on.

Hajji Mpaaka has condemned drug abuse saying that Matete is stuck with the challenge of increasing cases of crimes which are perpetuated by drug addicts.