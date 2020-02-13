All headteachers from across the country are slated to converge today at UMA showground for senior five selection.

The two-day event will see all the students who passed the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education selected by the various secondary schools to join senior five or technical and vocational institutions.

The permanent secretary at the ministry of education, Alex Kakooza has on several occasions asked the headteachers to be fair and select students basing on national merit and avoid asking for money from parents before placing their children.

Top officials from the ministry of education and national curriculum development center are expected at UMA to brief heads of schools about the new curriculum.

The opening of the selection is at 10 am and at 2 pm and officials from MoES, NCDC, and DIT will address the headteachers on the new lower secondary curriculum.